US founder of Haiti orphanage who is accused of sexual abuse will remain behind bars for now

DENVER (AP) — An American founder of a Haitian orphanage who is accused of forcing four boys to engage in sexual acts more than a decade ago will remain behind bars for now. A magistrate judge in Colorado ruled Thursday that Michael Geilenfeld should be sent to a halfway house with a GPS monitor. But federal prosecutors said they would appeal the decision to a federal judge in Florida. The Colorado judge’s order will not take effect until there is a ruling in Florida. Geilenfeld was indicted last month and accused of traveling to Haiti “for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person under 18.” Geilenfeld has in the past denied allegations of being a serial abuser.

