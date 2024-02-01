Mother of Oxford, Michigan, school shooter takes the stand in her manslaughter trial

By Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand in her manslaughter trial Thursday in what is likely to be pivotal testimony in the case.

The 45-year-old testified her son, Ethan Crumbley, had never asked her to get help for mental health issues, contrary to his private journal writings and texts to a friend. She said he expressed some anxiety about taking tests and what he would do after high school, “but not to a level where I felt he needed to go see a psychiatrist or mental health professional right away.”

She acknowledged her son had sent a number of texts about seeing ghosts and claimed the house was haunted, but she testified he was not being serious.

“It was just him messing around,” she testified.

The key testimony comes as part of Jennifer Crumbley’s trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the November 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead and seven others wounded. Her husband, James Crumbley, is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in early March.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after about a week of testimony from shooting victims, law enforcement officials, school officials and those who knew Jennifer Crumbley. The prosecution has used an unusual and novel legal theory by arguing she is responsible for the deaths because she was “grossly negligent” in buying the gun for her son and failing to get him proper mental health treatment despite warning signs.

However, the defense argued in opening statements that the blame lay elsewhere: On the husband for purchasing the firearm and encouraging the hobby; on the school for failing to notify her about her son’s behavioral issues; and on Ethan himself, who actually pulled the trigger.

Overall, her testimony on Thursday focused on portraying her as a regular mother who balanced a full-time marketing job with taking care of the house, playing board games with her son and traveling on family vacations. She trusted her son, she said, and did not go through his text messages.

“I thought we were pretty close. We would talk. We did a lot of things together. I trusted him, and I felt like I had an open door and he could come to me about anything. I felt as a family the three of us were very close,” she said.

Mother says her husband was in charge of gun security

On the stand, Jennifer Crumbley testified that it was her husband’s responsibility to store Ethan’s gun safely.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was more his thing, so I let him handle that. I didn’t feel comfortable putting the lock thing on it,” she said.

She also testified she did not know about internal school emails discussing her son’s concerning behavior before the shooting. She said if she had known, she would have been concerned and spoken to him.

She did receive a voicemail from a school administrator stating that her son had been looking at bullets in class on November 29, 2021, the day before the shooting. However, she said the administrator sounded “upbeat” and noted her son apologized and took accountability.

She said she has not spoken to her husband since the day of their arrest on December 4, 2021. She acknowledged she had been in an extramarital affair for about six months leading up to the shooting, but she said she did not believe it affected her parenting.

The jury has heard only some of Jennifer Crumbley’s perspective during the trial. In Facebook messages she sent to an extramarital lover shortly after the shooting, she wrote, “I failed as a parent. I failed miserably.” She also messaged him about how the firearm used in the shooting was stored, though evidence from law enforcement witnesses has contradicted some of her statements.

Her son, Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

For his part, Ethan said at his sentencing hearing he did not tell his parents about the plan beforehand, “so they are not at fault for what I’ve done.”

The defense had sought to call him and two jail psychiatrists to testify, but the shooter’s attorneys said they planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence, so the judge overseeing the trial ruled Thursday they will not testify.

