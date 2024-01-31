Police investigating after child’s remains found in storage unit in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a child after remains were found in a storage unit earlier this month.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a call for suspicious activity at a storage facility on January 10 in the 1600 block of W 6th Street. A person had reported locating a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete. When the container was unsealed, the remains of a child were found inside.

The PPD said they are investigating this as a homicide.

Police are also attempting to locate two children as part of this investigation who were last seen in the summer of 2018. According to the PPD, Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez would now be approximately 10 and 9 years old, respectively.

The PPD has interviewed 2 people of interest in this case, but no further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.