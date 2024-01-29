Pot hole maintenance along I-25 in Colorado Springs will take multiple days, with lane closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be performing routine maintenance along Interstate 25, through the downtown Colorado Springs area beginning Monday, Jan 29.

CDOT says that crews will be fixing guard rails, as well as potholes on I-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday January 29, and finishing the morning of February 1.

Those repairs will happen going southbound from mile marker 139 to 144, between US-24 East, and Filmore Street. You can find that affected area in the map below.

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

It will lead to a single lane closure throughout that stretch of the Interstate, with the speed limit lowered to 55 mph.