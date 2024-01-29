CSPD provides update on officer-involved shooting Saturday in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is the investigating agency on an officer-involved shooting that occurred this past weekend in Security-Widefield.

According to CSPD, they were notified of a shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) and officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue in Security-Widefield just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 27.

CSPD said a call came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center from an EPCSO Deputy reporting an adult male walking south on Security Boulevard with a firearm in unincorporated El Paso County just after 12:30 a.m. Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the FPD responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. They asked the man to drop the firearm but refused.

According to CSPD, at one point the suspect pointed his weapon at law enforcement, and at least one EPCSO deputy and at least one FPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene but the suspect later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. No one else at the scene was injured, CSPD said.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, CSPD is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. The EPCSO deputies and Fountain Police officers identified as having fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

The deceased suspect will be identified at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner.

CSPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.