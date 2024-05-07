Windy once again!

Windy conditions once again this afternoon with strong and gusty winds.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures... but another windy afternoon. Areas from Pueblo south and west to Alamosa will see the strongest winds. Expect winds to gust from 45 to as high as 60 mph. Mild with highs in the mid-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Cover up the tender plants you've already put out. Lows will dip in some places into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Winds will lighter tomorrow afternoon and temps will top out in the 60s and 70s once again. Chances for showers and t'storms ramp up Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the weekend.