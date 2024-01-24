Skip to Content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple lanes of South Academy Blvd. closed due to overnight crash

Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- An overnight crash on South Academy Blvd. at Hancock Expy. has closed multiple lanes of traffic. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on January 24, 2024.

Officers say multiple people were found trapped inside a car after the crash and quickly taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time. North and southbound lanes along South Academy Blvd. are closed following the crash as crews work to clean up the cars and fix a traffic light that was hit.

The fire department is asking drivers to use alternate routes while they clean up the scene. If you do have to drive through the area, make sure to plan for slower traffic and avoid being distracted while driving around clean-up crews.

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Ty Evans

