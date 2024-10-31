Skip to Content
Weather

Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:41 AM

TODAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High of 52° for Colorado Springs near 60° for Pueblo. Trick or Treat forecast looking good with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 64° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Expect a high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content