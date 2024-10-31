Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

TODAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High of 52° for Colorado Springs near 60° for Pueblo. Trick or Treat forecast looking good with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 64° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Expect a high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.