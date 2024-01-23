Charges dropped against Pueblo man accused of voter tampering

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Nov. 3, 2022, in connection to alleged voter tampering after the June 2022 primary elections.

According to PPD, officers were informed in June 2022 of potential tampering with a voting system at a local voting station in Pueblo during the primary election.

An investigation by the High-Tech Crime Unit eventually identified 31-year-old Richard Patton as a suspect. Investigators said a USB cord was removed from the voting machine, and the security seals also look to have been messed with. According to investigators, no one could have used the machine after Patton.

On Jan. 3, 2024, the court dismissed the voter tampering charges against Richard Patton.