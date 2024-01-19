Historic Carnegie Library in Manitou Springs undergoing renovations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Manitou Springs is upgrading a historic building.

The Carnegie Library building remodel has been in the works for over twenty years and is now finally becoming a reality.

The groundbreaking was a community event with neighbors bringing their own shovels to participate in the groundbreaking.

The project will focus on preserving the historical significance of the Carnegie Library in Manitou Springs while making it ADA-accessible and adding three thousand square feet of space.

Readers will soon be able to enjoy an outside area, complete with benches and picnic tables.

Another part of the groundbreaking event was paying tribute to indigenous peoples and the land's rich heritage.

"There you have stories from people who have grown up in this community and this library, generations of individuals. And so the fact that this will be restored and will persist for future for future generations to come," says Aaron Salt, Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees.

Community grants and partnerships are funding the project. However, five percent of the funds still need to be raised, so they still ask for support.

Construction is expected to last about eight months, so they hope to reopen sometime next fall. In the meantime, readers can still check out books at a temporary library located at 515 Manitou Avenue.