Colorado Parks and Wildlife secures source for 15 additional wolves

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday that it has secured a source for 15 additional gray wolves that will be released later this year.

According to CPW, the wolves will come from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington State. The agency plans for these wolves to be captured on tribal lands and then released in Colorado from December 2024 - March 2025.

CPW said tribal representatives will provide guidance to the agency on target packs and will avoid packs with known active chronic depredation behavior.

For more information, visit CPW's Wolves in Colorado page.

