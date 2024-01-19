Colorado Parks and Wildlife secures source for 15 additional wolves

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday that it has secured a source for 15 additional gray wolves that will be released later this year.

According to CPW, the wolves will come from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington State. The agency plans for these wolves to be captured on tribal lands and then released in Colorado from December 2024 - March 2025.

CPW said tribal representatives will provide guidance to the agency on target packs and will avoid packs with known active chronic depredation behavior.

For more information, visit CPW's Wolves in Colorado page.

RELATED REPORTING:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases 5 wolves Monday in Grand County

CPW releases 5 more wolves in Summit and Grand Counties

Colorado Springs guide says wolf reintroduction will impact the Colorado hunting industry

Colorado secures source population for gray wolf reintroduction

Source of gray wolves for re-introduction to Colorado’s Western Slope still undetermined