Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases 5 wolves Monday in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County.

According to CPW, the wolves were captured in Oregon where CPW veterinarians and biologists evaluated them to determine if they were fit for relocation to Colorado. Criteria for release included the age, sex, health, and body condition of each animal.

Of the five wolves released Monday, two are juvenile females, two are juvenile males, and one is an adult male.

CPW says they will repeat this process until at least 10 - 15 wolves have been reintroduced in Colorado by mid-March 2024. As outlined in the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, CPW said they hope to release 30 to 50 wolves over the next three to five years using wolves captured from nearby northern Rockies states.

For more information: CPW wolf management

