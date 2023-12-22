CPW releases 5 more wolves in Summit and Grand Counties

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday evening that five more wolves have been released in Colorado.

The agency released five wolves in Grand County on Monday, and now the agency says five more wolves have seen been released in Summit and Grand Counties. Of the now 10 wolves, four are male and six are female.

CPW says they intend to introduce a total of 15 wolves by mid-March of 2024.

