Pueblo police make arrest in December homicide

PPD
Published 6:11 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has made an arrest in a shooting homicide that occurred in December.

According to the PPD, 31-year-old Ralph Sanders was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Christopher Trujillo near the intersection of W. Northern Ave. and Acero Ave. on Dec. 4, 2023.

On Dec. 4, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of W. Northern Ave. and Acero Ave. Officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to PPD, the victim, later identified as Christopher Trujillo, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs due to the extent of his injuries. Trujillo was later declared deceased at the hospital.

