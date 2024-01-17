The Colorado College hockey team returns home ranked 18th in the country

The Colorado College Tigers are gearing up for a home series for the first time since December 2nd and when they take the ice this weekend, they'll do it as a top twenty team for the first time since they opened Robson Arena, "We're really excited for it. There's not there's not too many crowds that you go to in a year like the one we have here. So we're excited to be back home," says Nicklas Andrews.

Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko adds, "Obviously, We've been through a lot and it's been good because we've been able to grow from it. So yeah, it's it's just super special, this entire process."

The last year has been crazy. The Tigers lost twelve of thirteen to end last season. They in the conference tournament, it started clicking. They ended up in the conference championship game, and they've built on that success. They've gone toe to toe with the big boys, even sweeping number one North Dakota on the road, "Proving to ourselves that we can do that was huge and it kind of catapulted us to have more momentum and play a lot more swagger," says Noah Laba.

Mebereko adds, "The hard work is paying off and obviously there's a lot more hockey and we're going to play some really good teams. But yeah, it's exciting."

CC plays nine of its final fourteen games at home. Their eyes are set on the NCAA tournament but things are only going to get tougher as CC now has a target on its back "This team's comfortable hunting. This team is comfortable being the underdog," says Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte, "Learning how to stick with it when you're not the underdog, when you are expected to win and handling those expectations, that's another step in our process."