Skip to Content
News

El Paso County ranks number one as addicted to speed by Colorado State Patrol

CSP
By
today at 11:50 AM
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has cited over 46,500 motorists for speeding in 2023.

Chief of CSP, Col. Matthew C. Packard says, "Our goal isn't to go out and ticket everyone; we want drivers to do the right thing and drive like a trooper is in their vehicle with them".

Over the past four years, El Paso County has remained in the top five counties for speeding citations along with:

  • El Paso
  • Jefferson
  • Weld
  • Mesa
  • Eagle

When looking at the top five roadways in 2023 for speeding charges by highest speeding intervals (20+ MPH over the posted speed limit) issued by CSP, the roadways were:

  • I70
  • I25
  • H50
  • H24
  • H285

According to CSP, the top four roadways listed above have held their respective positions for five consecutive years. The fifth location, H285 broke into the top five in 2022 and held this spot for 2023.

CSP reminds drivers that "citations are meant to correct poor driving choices and [that] you are literally in the driver’s seat to determine the likelihood of a traffic stop.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Page

Sam Page is a Photojournalist for KRDO

You can connect with Sam by emailing him or on Twitter / Instagram

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content