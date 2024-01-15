El Paso County ranks number one as addicted to speed by Colorado State Patrol

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has cited over 46,500 motorists for speeding in 2023.

Chief of CSP, Col. Matthew C. Packard says, "Our goal isn't to go out and ticket everyone; we want drivers to do the right thing and drive like a trooper is in their vehicle with them".

Over the past four years, El Paso County has remained in the top five counties for speeding citations along with:

El Paso

Jefferson

Weld

Mesa

Eagle

When looking at the top five roadways in 2023 for speeding charges by highest speeding intervals (20+ MPH over the posted speed limit) issued by CSP, the roadways were:

I70

I25

H50

H24

H285

According to CSP, the top four roadways listed above have held their respective positions for five consecutive years. The fifth location, H285 broke into the top five in 2022 and held this spot for 2023.

CSP reminds drivers that "citations are meant to correct poor driving choices and [that] you are literally in the driver’s seat to determine the likelihood of a traffic stop.”