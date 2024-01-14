Skip to Content
News

Miss Colorado wins 2024 Miss America competition

Jerry Mayer
By
Updated
today at 9:19 PM
Published 8:31 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2024 Miss America competition now has a winner who calls Colorado Springs home. Madison Marsh, 22, has been crowned the champion in Florida on Sunday night.

Marsh is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy here in Colorado Springs. According to the Miss America Facebook page, Marsh beat out Miss Texas for the top crown.

Marsh is now the first active-duty service member to win the Miss America competition. Congratulations, Madison!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content