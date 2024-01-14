Miss Colorado wins 2024 Miss America competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2024 Miss America competition now has a winner who calls Colorado Springs home. Madison Marsh, 22, has been crowned the champion in Florida on Sunday night.

Marsh is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy here in Colorado Springs. According to the Miss America Facebook page, Marsh beat out Miss Texas for the top crown.

Marsh is now the first active-duty service member to win the Miss America competition. Congratulations, Madison!