Indonesian volcano erupts for second time in just over a month

(CNN) — Indonesia’s Marapi volcano has erupted for the second time in weeks, the country’s geological agency said Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the 2,891-meter-high (9,500 feet) volcano began erupting at 6 a.m. local time (6 p.m.ET).

The volcano in West Sumatra province erupted at least twice, the agency said according to Reuters.

Reuters also reported nearby houses, vehicles and evacuation tents set up by the local disaster agency were covered in volcanic ash.

The ministry warned residents and visitors not to go within a 4.5 kilometer (2.8 mile) radius of the Verbeek Crater where the eruption took place and told residents in nearby communities to wear masks in the event of falling ash.

Some residents also went to health facilities to receive respiratory check-ups, Reuters added.

A previous eruption on December 3 killed 23 hikers who were on the mountain at the time, and saw volcanic ash being spewed as high as 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) into the air.

Mount Marapi is among the most active volcanoes in Indonesia which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire with 127 active volcanos – more than anywhere else in the world.

It has erupted 11 times during the early 21st century, with it deadliest single event having killed 60 people in 1979.

