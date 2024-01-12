Witnesses share details on attempted robbery and shooting outside Fairview Plaza businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that happened in the Fairview Plaza on the southeastern side of Colorado Springs.

Witnesses tell KRDO13 that they first heard gunshots around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11.

"I saw two men run out of cars, and I don't know like maybe four gunshots." explained 21-year-old Erika, who works at Paleteria La Chilindrina, an ice cream shop in the plaza.

She says she went outside after hearing those shots, and saw a man on the ground holding his stomach.

"My fight or flight instinct kicked in that's when I had locked the doors and I told my customers, stay inside, stay safe. and that's when I pulled down the blinds as well." said Erika.

Colorado Springs Police say that two suspects attempted to Rob a business in the area, and a 61-year-old man was shot at least one time. Officers then say that man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"They were wearing hoodies. I didn't really get a good glance of them because it was dark outside, but yeah, like two of them left in the car, and then like one had ran out like to a different direction." explained Erika.

She and other neighboring businesses in the plaza tell KRDO13 they hope it doesn't deter customers, in what's usually a busy shopping center.

"We just opened up and a lot of people have started coming in, you know, like they really like the shop, you know, the menus we have, you know ... we never seen nothing like this happen before, you know? So it was a pretty scary experience."

Colorado Springs Police say they do not have suspects in custody at this time, and are still investigating.