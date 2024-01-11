Skip to Content
Bracing for a bitterly cold weekend

Published 3:35 PM

Cold and blustery today... but frigid air arrives this weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cold today with scattered snow showers. Very little in terms of accumulating snow. Highs today will be in the 20s and 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid overnight... with Friday morning lows dipping into the single digits.

EXTENDED: Bracing for some very cold temperatures through the weekend. Highs will hold in the 30s Friday... with another round of snow in the mountains.  Arctic air arrives Saturday and Sunday with highs in the single digits and teens.  Sunday highs will be 9 and 10 degrees for Pueblo and Colorado Springs respectively. Sub zero morning lows will continue Monday and Tuesday.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

