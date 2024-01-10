Mayor of Divide, Clyde the Donkey terms out, election underway

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Divide mayoral race is currently underway and the town needs your help picking their next leader.

The town doesn't have an actual mayor, so this is the 13th year Divide has elected an animal as mayor.

It's all part of a long-running fundraiser hosted by the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

All of the funds raised during the election go to the shelter; helping to provide everything needed to run a non-profit.

“It brings awareness to our small rural shelter and it also allows us to raise money for all of the animals that come through our shelter. There's about 1000 animals we help a year, even though we have about 1,500 square feet of shelter,” Kathleen Ruyak, TCRAS PR & Marketing Coordinator said.

The current mayor of Divide is Clyde the donkey.

He’s less than 3 months away from hitting his term limit, but has big plans for this political future.

"He's been requested to run for president. So, as he steps down from there, he is going to be concentrating on spreading the word. And who knows? You know, we maybe have a donkey for president," Debbie Bibb, Clyde's mom said.

The shelter says the election is a fun way to help raise money to continue the TCRAS mission: Fostering Hope and New Beginnings.

To add your animals name into the race, applications are due by January 31st.

Candidates must be a resident of Teller County or the immediate surrounding area.

Campaign voting begins February 8 and ends April 2, 2024.

Each vote cost $2 per vote and anyone anywhere can votes an unlimited amount of times.

Click here for more information on the election for 'Mayor of Divide 2024'.