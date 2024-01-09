Test your home for cancer-causing radon with a free test kit

COLORADO (KRDO) -- It's National Radon Action Month, now proclaimed by Governor Jared Polis. Radon is known to cause lung cancer and comes from the uranium in our soil breaking down.

According to El Paso County Public Health: 50% of homes throughout the state have unhealthy levels which is why it's important to test your home. Health officials suggest getting a test kit certified by the national radon proficiency program.

The Department of Public Health and Environment says more than 500 lung cancer deaths are related to radon in Colorado. Radon can enter buildings and homes through small openings like cracks in foundations and drains. It has no color, taste, or odor.

Children are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of radon and pets can be harmed too. That's why it's important to take action to reduce your risk. Radon mitigation systems can reduce radon levels in any home there are low-cost options and even assistance programs if you need help paying for mitigation systems.

Homeowners are encouraged to retest their homes every two years, to make sure the system is working properly. To learn more about how you can get a free Radon test kit, click here.