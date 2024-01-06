Family members say residents housed at Colorado Springs nursing home have been evacuated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Family members of a Colorado Springs elderly man tell KRDO he has been evacuated from the Kiowa Hills Health and Rehabilitation facility over health concerns within the facility.

Amy Fairweather has been housing her father at Kiowa Hills Health and Rehabilitation for a long time. This week, Fairweather says she got a text from her sister that they had to move her dad quickly from the facility.

"Just the idea of being moved at that age and like just so suddenly the idea of like losing your memories,I just don't understand it," Fairweather said.

Fairweather says they also received notifications that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment wanted all of the personal belongings of the patients living there destroyed.

"For anyone that is traumatic, for someone who is aided ... their mementos, their photos are like so, so important," Fairweather said.

For now, her father has been moved to Denver, making it a two-hour drive one way to go visit him for her sister who lives in Colorado Springs.

"It's hard enough to find, you know, long-term care. So, I can sort of understand that, they had to go far afield, but that's not acceptable ... beyond attempting a very temporary fix," Fairweather said.

KRDO reached out to Kiowa Hills Health and Rehabilitation facility for more information on the reasons for the closure. At the time of publication, we are still awaiting their response.

KRDO also reached out to the Colorado Department of Health for more information. We are still awaiting their response as well.