CSPD: Sexually violent predator registered as homeless in Colorado Springs

Published 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator who has changed his address within the department's jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, Michael Raymond Graham has been labeled a sexually violent predator by the court. His criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Criminal Attempt - Sexual Assault on a Child in Mesa County Colorado in 2017, Sexual Assault on a Child - Position of Trust and Third-Degree Sexual Assault in Arapahoe County Colorado in 1990, and Criminal Attempt - Sexual Assault on a Child in Mesa County in 1989.

CSPD said Graham is registered as homeless at 5 W. Las Vegas St. He is described as a white male, 53 years old, 5’7” tall, 207 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to CSPD, Graham is one of twenty sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this community notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

Find more information on sexually violent predators in Colorado Springs here.

