CSPD Chief and District Attorney release statement on mother accused of killing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department Chief, Adrian Vasquez, and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen released a statement Wednesday regarding the investigation into Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother who is accused of killing two of her children and injuring the third.

Singler was arrested by authorities in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2023.

According to the statement from the Chief and DA, extradition from the United Kingdom is controlled by a treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom that was signed in 2003. It goes on to say that it is likely that Singler’s extradition will take a considerable amount of time and it is important to note that neither the United States nor the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office controls the pace of the extradition proceedings.

“Three weeks ago, two innocent lives were tragically taken from our community. Young lives that were filled with hopes and dreams for a bright future. I am heartbroken over this loss”, said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. “The Colorado Springs Police Department stands with the victims, family members, and others in our community who are grieving. Our detectives, lab personnel, and victim advocates continue to work tirelessly, in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, to bring justice for these victims. This incomprehensible act understandably raises a lot of questions and has an impact across our community. We will provide answers, to the extent we can, as soon as it is appropriate for us to do so.”

“Regardless of the timeline, we will continue to work closely with local, national, and international agencies during the extradition process. Singler, like all persons accused of a crime, is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and the extradition process is an important step in ensuring due process is afforded to her,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen. “The loss of two young children in a case like this is a tragedy and demands the full support of my office and we stand ready to be their voice in our search for justice.”

The statement also says that if the UK courts rule a defendant can be extradited, an executive authority of the government must agree to the extradition. The process provides defendants with multiple appeal steps along the way. Singler’s arrest warrant, issued on behalf of the State of Colorado, remains sealed by the court. The warrant will likely remain sealed until Singler appears in court in the 4th Judicial District, the statement said.

Subsequent court dates regarding Singler’s extradition will be controlled by the UK courts.

