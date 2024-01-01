Nikki Reed describes her busy farm life with Ian Somerhalder

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder are sharing a beautiful life that has gotten a little busier in recent months.

The “Twilight” star and “Vampire Diaries” actor, who have been married since 2015, are parents to a 6-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son. The family moved to a farm outside the Los Angeles over a year ago and share occasional posts with hay bales and the various animals they care for.

“I’m an aspiring farmer—literally. I wish I could give it all up to live in nature with the animals. I’m sort of pulled between two worlds, which is the life of a crazy-busy businesswoman, and then someone who really wants to create that quiet time,” Reed told New Beauty in a recent interview. “Animals and nature are my peace. That’s where I thrive.”

“Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me,” Reed continued. “Ian and I have an incredible documentary called ‘Common Ground’ that is also of peak importance.”

The documentary is about America’s food system and “regenerative” agricultural practices.

“Let me tell you, life is so busy and so wonderful. But life has gotten incredibly busy, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon,” Reed, who also runs a lifestyle brand, continued. “I feel like every time I say, ‘This is the year of slowdown,’ things just rev up! There are so many things that are so important all at the same time, right?”

Reed and Somerhalder seem to be loving it though.

“To me, it’s about merging all worlds,” Reed said of blending her professional and personal passions. “There’s room be human in all of it.”

