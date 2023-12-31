Stidham uneven in 1st start in place of Wilson as Broncos rely on defense to beat Chargers 16-9

DENVER (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw for 224 yards and a touchdown in an uneven performance in his first start in place of a benched Russell Wilson as the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9. Stidham earned his first career NFL win as a starter thanks to some timely plays like a nifty 54-yard catch-and-run for a score by Lil’Jordan Humphrey and a stellar defensive performance. The Broncos forced one turnover and allowed two third-down conversions on 11 attempts. The Broncos saw their playoff chances end despite the win with Kansas City beating Cincinnati. The Broncos haven’t been to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

