Simpson scores career-high 34 as Colorado fends off Washington State 74-67

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored a career-high 34 points, sinking 13 of 14 in a Colorado parade to the foul line and the Buffaloes held off Washington State 74-67. Simpson, who has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, made 10 of 18 shots from the floor with one 3-pointer for the Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference). Andrej Jakimovski sank a 3-pointer and Myles Rice added two free throws to pull the Cougars (9-4, 0-2) within 65-64 with 3:24 remaining. Simpson answered with a layup and four free throws sandwiched around a 3-pointer from J’Vonne Hadley to keep the Cougars at bay.

