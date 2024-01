DENVER (AP) — Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon rejoined the team for practice Sunday, one week after he was bitten by his 4-year-old Rottweiler. Gordon has 21 stitches across his right shooting hand and face. Gordon says he was bitten while he was roughhousing with his dog, which has been in the care of family members because of the demands of the NBA schedule.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.