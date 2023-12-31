Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Nichushkin’s late goal lifts Avalanche over slumping Sharks, 3-1

By
Published 9:04 PM

By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1. Nichushkin also had an assist, Mikko Rantanen scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado. MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 19 games, the longest to start a season in franchise history. He matched his longest home point streak and is four games shy of tying Joe Sakic for the club record.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content