Rally to end violence held at the Citadel Mall following murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Public officials and hundreds of Colorado Springs community members came to the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Saturday to rally against violence, following the death of Teryus Thomas on Dec. 24th.

Colorado Springs group "Men of Influence" hosted the rally in cooperation with the mall management.

"We want people to take accountability, but I feel like we all have accountability to some degree," Jemond Gaulden said.

Jemond Gaulden speaking at rally

Gaulden is one of the founding members of the group. He says the rally was held not just to speak up against the culture of violence, but to get the community involved in being the solution to the problem.

"Instead of just saying what should not happen, we should also offer alternatives," Gaulden said.

He, and other members of his group, are offering alternatives by working with community members and mentoring the youth. He says they can't do it alone.

"What we would like is, is more support from the city and from the community because only community can solve some of these community problems," Gaulden said.

Thomas' family was in attendance today as a way to honor their loved one.

"It's meant a lot. It shows me that there's a lot of people that love my son," Chere Lewis said.

18-year-old Teryus Thomas

Teryus Thomas would have turned 19 on New Year's and was expecting a child in August, 2024. He was a brother and friend to many, his family says.

Lewis said that for things to change, there needs to be better security in the area.

Chere Lewis

"I think it's going to take cameras. It's going to take more security. I think they need to set up something because anybody could come in here with guns to anything and you don't know. And that's how people are getting hurt. We have to change something," Lewis said.

But it seems that this year's Christmas Eve murder could be a tipping point, according to Gaulden.

"One of the main things that inspired me is that I think people are actually listening now. And unfortunately, there was a tragedy that happened in order to get us to this point," Gaulden said.

Men of Influence ended the event by walking throughout the mall to check in on store owners, to make sure they felt safe, loved and seen after last weekend's events.