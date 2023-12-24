Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in custody after shooting inside the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police confirm that a shooting suspect in custody after a shooting inside the Citadel Mall on Sunday evening. CSPD says the situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Patrons report a large police presence inside and outside the mall. Shoppers are urged to avoid the mall while Colorado Springs Police process the scene.

There is no word on if anyone is injured or killed in the shooting; however, the suspected shooter is in police custody. Police are expected to provide more information on scene by 7:30 P.M.

This is a developing story.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

