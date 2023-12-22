Colorado congressional candidate organizes convoy and rally in support of Donald Trump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A convoy supporting former President Trump is now in the works and is being planned by a congressional candidate for the 4th district in Colorado.

The convoy group was organized by 4th congressional district hopeful Trent Leisy, who says he wants to take a stand against the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which removed Trump from the primary ballot in March.

That convoy is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, starting in Fort Collins, before traveling down to Colorado Springs and concluding at the DCF Guns "West" location.

Leisy says he organized the convoy and rally protest through the help of his friend Joe Oltmann, another Republican political figure in Colorado, who owns the DCF gun store chain.

He's explained that other lawmakers and political figures have reached out to him since he announced the convoy on December 20.

He plans on having speakers at the DCF gun shop on the north side of Colorado Springs, where the convoy will arrive around noon on December 30.

Leisy believes that Colorado voters, whether they are Republican or Democrat, need to stand up and be heard.

"We have to stand up and rise peacefully and I want to make that clear peacefully, because this is what this is and and show our support for President Trump and our disdain for what these four leftist judges did," stated Leisy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells KRDO13 it is aware of the planned convoy, but has no plans to provide security for the event at DCF Guns.

KRDO13 also reached out to State Troopers about their plans given that the convoy is coming down I-25, but have not heard back.

Leisy insisted that this is not a campaign event, but an event for President Trump. His race for the 4th District, includes Mariel Bailey, Deborah Flora, Richard Holtorf, Justin Schreiber, and Jerry Sonnenberg.