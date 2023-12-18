Skip to Content
Quiet weather through Friday

Published 7:33 AM

Partly cloudy and mild temperatures to start the work week... With changes by Christmas Eve.

TODAY:  Sunshine and high clouds Monday afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper-40s and low-50s. 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the mid-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather will extend through the end of the work week with above average temperatures. A pattern change is underway at the start of the holiday weekend.  Christmas Eve will feature a chance for snow... especially in the mountains. Questions remain for snow chances across the plains. Stay Tuned!

Chris Larson

