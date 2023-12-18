Palmer Lake Town Attorney facing multiple felony charges tied to sexual assault, remains in role

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Investigates is uncovering new details on criminal charges levied against a sitting town attorney in Palmer Lake, a town north of Colorado Springs of just over 2,500 people.

Matthew Krob, who remains in the role of town attorney in Palmer Lake, was charged with five felonies and five misdemeanor charges in December 2022. Those charges include sexual assault and contact without consent, various degrees of assault, and child abuse.

The crime was allegedly committed in Douglas County and Krob was questioned by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies in November 2022 before being arrested on the 20th of that month. A day later, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail.

Since then, Krob has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date is set for April 1, 2024.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at around 4 a.m., The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a physical domestic disturbance at the "Jellystone Park Resort" in Larkspur.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman, who was crying on the phone. Shortly after, the call disconnected. Dispatchers called back and this time around, a male party answered the phone. When dispatchers identified themselves, the call disconnected. Several callbacks were unsuccessful.

Upon arrival at the campsite/cabin, deputies noticed blood on the victim's chest. The victim told deputies she had been physically assaulted. She was transported to UCHealth Highlands Ranch for treatment and a forensic nurse examination.

After speaking with the victim, deputies located Krob and took him to the Highlands Ranch substation for questioning. Krob invoked his right to have his lawyer present and did not provide a statement about the events leading up to the alleged assault.

Krob was then booked into the Douglas County Jail.

KRDO13 Investigates is not releasing the name of the sexual assault victim; however, it does not appear that this was a random act of violence.

Krob's name may ring a bell for some. He was formerly the city attorney for the town of Florence before he was fired in March 2022 after a city hall sexual harassment scandal was uncovered by KRDO13 Investigates.

Monday, KRDO13 Investigates reached out to both Krob and his criminal defense attorney for comment on the allegations. At the time of publication, we are still awaiting their response.

After a phone call to the town of Palmer Lake administration, and after receiving no response, KRDO13 Investigates showed up at the town administration building in Palmer Lake. We spoke with town administrator and clerk, Dawn Collins. She informed us that she was unaware that Krob was facing multiple felony charges that have been pending for over a year.

She said the town would have no comment on their legal expert allegedly not following Colorado's laws.