Trinidad Police Department arrested woman after she allegedly ran into a biker

TPD
By
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:46 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Trinidad Police Department (TPD) arrested a woman after they received a call that a vehicle hit a male on a bike.

TPd says that when officers arrived on the scene, they located a bike but no rider. A few blocks from the accident, officers made contact with the vehicle and driver.

TPS says that Angelina Washburn was arrested for Child Abuse Knowingly Or Recklessly, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/or Both, Driving (Motor/Off-Highway) Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Suspended), Careless Driving, Displayed Expired Number Plates, Failed to (Remain at the Scene/Give Information and/or Aid) After Accident Involving Injury, Driver Failed to Exercise Due Care for Pedestrian and Owner Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Roadway.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

