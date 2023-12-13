I-25 set to close north of Pueblo for bridge repair

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Interstate 25 will close in both directions just north of Pueblo at Mile Point 107.38 beginning Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and is anticipated to end on Dec. 19 at 6 a.m.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure will allow the bridge where a train derailed in Oct. to be repaired. Work will include the replacement of the bridge, reinstallation of the guardrails, paving and striping.

CDOT says that the following detours are in place:

Southbound: Motorists in the Colorado Springs area traveling southbound are advised to take CO115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward the City of Pueblo.

Northbound: Motorists traveling northbound are advised to exit I-25 at US 50/CO 47 and travel to Penrose then north on CO115 toward Colorado Springs.

Drivers using CO 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project. Motorists should expect temporary driving surfaces and frequent traffic pattern changes. Traffic impacts include:

One lane open in each direction

Reduced speed limit of 45 mph

Width restriction of 11-feet

Suggested Wide-load Detour Routes:

Vehicles over 11 feet wide should seek alternate highway routes as CO 115 has current width restrictions in place.