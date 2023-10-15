Train derails on bridge over Interstate-25 in north Pueblo, closes highway down Sunday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A train derailment has closed northbound I-25 at mile marker 107 for multiple hours on Sunday afternoon.

Via Colorado State Patrol

According to the Pueblo West Fire Chief, I-25 is closed from mile marker 104 to mile marker 108 southbound as well. At the time of publication, we do not have details on if there was anyone injured in the accident at this point, but it does appear that there was a semi-truck underneath the bridge as it crashed.

All signs right now point to the train traveling westbound over the bridge on I-25 before it fell through it onto the highway. Large amounts of coal can be seen on the bridge and highway as emergency crews work to clear it and re-open the highway as soon as possible.

Expect major delays if you are heading northbound out of Pueblo to the Colorado Springs area. Southbound traffic entering Pueblo has been delayed as well.

There is no timetable at this time on when the highway will re-open.