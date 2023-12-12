WEATHER ALERT: Tracking snow for Wednesday

WEATHER ALERT: Accumulating snow is in the cards for Wednesday... with the heaviest amounts south of Highway 50.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and cool Tuesday with highs in the low-40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold with a few snow showers late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Snow and rain across the region... ramping up later Wednesday morning an into the afternoon and evening. Two to four inches of snow can be expected in the Pikes Peak Region through Thursday night. Huerfano and Las Animas counties are currently under a winter storm watch for Wednesday and Thursday. Snow will come to an end by Thursday evening... with a return to sunny skies and warmer temps this weekend.