City of Pueblo employee attacked on city property, voices displeasure with lack of discipline for attacker

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year veteran employee for the City of Pueblo is frustrated with how the Mayor's office is handling a fellow employee who's accused of punching him in the face on city property in September.

William Ward is the named victim of an assault that happened on September 21, 2023. According to court documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, Marshall Pinz, a radio technician for the city punched him in the face and threatened to harm Ward's co-worker, Mike Musso.

Pinz has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and harassment, both misdemeanors after the incident happened. However, Ward says the way the highest echelons of city management addressed the issue was far from thorough.

"Nobody from the city management at any time called me at home, even though I have a city cell phone and I'm on call 24/7. No one informed me that this had taken place," Ward said.

Ward is referring to a threat that was made a day before the assault at the Fleet Maintenance Shops, where Mike and William work. He says Pinz threatened to show up there and "F*** him up," referring to an ongoing conflict between Pinz and Musso.

He says the city was well aware of the threats, but took no corrective action to prevent Pinz from harming the employees before it allegedly happened the next day.

Ward says Pinz showed up the next day and started yelling at Musso. He stepped in and tried to prevent harm from coming to Musso, and when he did, he took a right jab to the face, knocking him back before Pinz was escorted off the property.

On Dec. 8, KRDO13 Investigates reported on a two-month gap between the date of the assault and Pinz being placed on paid administrative leave. A gap the City of Pueblo said they were "unable to comment on."

Now, Ward, the victim of a crime, says to add insult to injury, an email was sent to all City of Pueblo employees on October 25 asking them to donate paid leave time to Pinz, who was unable to work after being diagnosed with an "endocrinology problem."

KRDO13 Investigates obtained the email asking all employees if they would like to help Pinz with a "vacation donation."

Email sent to City of Pueblo employees

"Adding salt to the wound by far by being first absent from asking how you are and then actually flaunting it in your face. That, by the way, we want you to donate time to the perpetrator so that he's okay at home," Ward said of the email.

Ward says to this day, the upper management of the city has not checked on him to see how is doing after the assault. He says it feels like the city is only taking into consideration how the person accused of punching him is doing, and not the well-being of himself and Musso.

"They seem to have been doing everything but being proactive. And it just disappoints me considerably. There's no reason for this to be this way, and by their actions, it sends a message that they really don't care who you are," Ward said.

Marshall Pinz's mother, Lori Pinz, is the Director of Information Technology for the City of Pueblo. Ward says it's apparent to him that his mother's status as a director within the city is playing a role in how the city handles disciplining Pinz.

"I think if it had been somebody that wasn't as connected, that the normal chain of events would have happened. But since Lori and the H.R. department are connected so strongly, that is exactly why nothing has happened for two and a half months," Ward said.

The City of Pueblo issued the following statement on Friday regarding Pinz's being placed on administrative leave:

“The City of Pueblo fully supports all of its employees during an ongoing investigation, in order to remain impartial and provide a fair approach to the final outcome of the investigation. The City does not comment on ongoing investigation of personnel matter in order to protect all employees involved.” Haley Robinson -- Director of Public Affairs for the City of Pueblo

On Dec. 11, KRDO 13 Investigates again reached out asking specific questions about the concerns raised by Ward. The City of Pueblo declined to offer a further explanation and again cited the aforementioned statement.

KRDO 13 Investigates also reached out directly to Lori Pinz for comment. So far, we have yet to hear back from her.

When asked if there was anything the city could do to remedy the situation, Ward said there wasn't because there is too much "water under the bridge."

"We'll wait and see what happens. I hope this makes motivation on the city management's part to actually do something proactive. But I at this point, I'm skeptical that it will," Ward said.

Pinz will remain on paid administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation by the City of Pueblo. Now, Ward, who's been employed by the city for nearly two decades, is left to wonder if upper management actually cares about his well-being.

"The city has not reached out to me whatsoever to see how my well-being is, to see if I'm still agitated or if I feel safe in the workplace. They have never, to this day actually asked me how I am," Ward said.