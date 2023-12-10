Colorado Springs Police hosts third annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police hosted the third annual Holiday on the Hill event on Sunday. The event, in partnership with Shield 616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, helped bring joy to kids across the Pikes Peak region during the holiday season.

In addition to receiving new toys, the kids in attendance got to take pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Gold Hill Subdivision in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says their efforts help spread holiday joy, and allows kids to greet Santa and receive a toy that will brighten their day.

"We love it. It’s a lot of fun times. It allows us to connect with them and see kids in a different spotlight," Daniel Short, Community Relations Officer said. "We’re going to calls. We are going into peoples homes and things like that. It’s not the greatest time. So this helps spread a little bit of cheer to them."