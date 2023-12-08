Amazon asks federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against the company

Attorneys for Amazon have asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant. It argues the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition. Amazon’s response Friday came more than two months after the federal agency — joined by 17 states — filed the historic complaint against the Seattle-based company. The FTC had accused Amazon of inflating prices on and off its platform and stifling competition. In its 31-page filing in a federal court in Washington state, Amazon argues that the conduct cited by the FTC as anti-competitive consists of common retail practices that benefit consumers.

