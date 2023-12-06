Backlog in Pueblo County Department of Human Services leaves residents without critical benefits

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County families are struggling without medical and food assistance for weeks, even months at a time, due to what they describe as a major backlog at the county's Department of Human Services (DHS).

Families tell KRDO13 that when they've waited for up to an hour at the DHS office in Pueblo, or for multiple hours on the phone, they end being told the same thing, which is that the office is understaffed, and behind on their paperwork.

"I went like over two months without food stamps, waiting and waiting and waiting. They are still over 60 days behind. 'We're 90 days behind', 'We haven't processed your application yet.'" explained Shandi Garduno, of her interactions with DHS employees.

Garduno is a single mother, with a 5 year old daughter, who says she was finally able to get an increase in her food stamps from 25$ to 135$ a month, however she hasn't heard back about her latest application to get more.

"I'm having to go donate plasma two times a week to be able to have extra money to put groceries onto the table." said Garduno.

Dani, is also a mother of one, who says she was supposed to get an MRI next week due to her ongoing cancer treatments. However, she says that now she can't, since her re-certification for her medical coverage that she submitted in November, has yet to be approved.

"When I have stressed that to them how important it is to keep up with those treatments, because I want to be around for my daughter and I want to see her go to college and maybe have kiddos of her own one day... I keep getting told they'll work it, when they work it."

Both Garduno and Dani want to see the state, or federal government, step in to help with the backlog.

"I feel like at least if somebody federally stepped in, they could re-evaluate the income guidelines and poverty statistics for Pueblo, especially because this town has gone downhill so much." said Garduno.

"I am urging Michel Barnes, and I am urging Governor Polis, to start looking into your County Department of Human Services, start looking into the management, start looking into over staffing, start looking into the numbers of how many cases have not been touched or past due to be worked. How many benefits have been shut off for people who do qualify? This isn't a game." explained Dani.

In a statement to KRDO13 on Wednesday, December 6, Pueblo County acknowledged the backlog and stated it is due to an unprecedented influx of 80,000 medicaid applicants that have filed since the Public Health Emergency from COVID was lifted in May of 2023.

They add that due to federal regulations, the Department is unable to use staff from a temporary hiring agency to address the increased workload. They stated the Department, "continues to diligently recruit and train qualified staff while utilizing existing staff to the greatest extent possible, up to and including mandatory overtime."

In their statement, they included help for those who are currently struggling:

For food resources, you can apply for the Temporary Food Assistance Program by texting FOOD to 1-877-644-3663. You will receive a reply containing a link to the intake survey. You also can find additional food banks at the following link https://careandshare.org/findfood.

The Department also explained, if you are needing to turn information in or have questions about the status of your case, you can do so in the following manners:

Come to one of the three DHS locations. 320 w 10 th Street Pueblo Co 81003 404 W 9th Street Pueblo Co 81003 2631 E 4 th Street Pueblo Co 81001

Email your documents to apinquiries@pueblocounty.us

Submit your documents on the Colorado PEAK website at www.colorado.gov/PEAK

You can call the call center at 719-253-7800

You can also check your eligibility status on the Colorado Peak Website or by downloading the MyCObenefits app.