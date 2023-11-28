‘Wreaths Across America’ at Pikes Peak National Cemetery short of goal, deadline Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the past 5 years, wreaths are placed on each grave at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America day.

Organizers say the mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the future generation. However, to make that happen, they say they need your help.

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is in need of more donations and volunteers for this year's Wreaths Across America event.

47 hundred fallen veterans rest at the cemetery. A ceremony will take place to honor each vet with a wreath placed on their grave by a family member or volunteer.

However, the cemetery says they are about 800 short of their goal.

Wreaths Across America is held at cemeteries across the country as a way to remember the fallen and honor those who have served our country.

Today is the last day to purchase a wreathe for a fallen soldier.

Wreaths Across America will be held at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 16th.

To sponsor, donate, or volunteer to lay wreaths, visit the Wreaths Across America website.