Manitou Springs Chamber hosts townwide elf hunt

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Chamber announced the launch of the first-ever Manitou Springs Elf Hunt, spreading holiday joy and cheer throughout our town. Elf Hunt will last until Dec. 21.

The chamber says that the event works like this. Three mischievous elves are hiding in various local Manitou Springs stores, each marked with a sign indicating their number. The elves will change locations weekly, keeping the hunt fresh and exciting.

Whoever spots all three elves can enter a weekly drawing to win Manitou Money by calling 719-685-5089 or emailing calee@manitouchamber.com.

The chamber also says that there is a bonus elf for adults and that whoever finds that elf could be in the running for a gift basket filled with local goodies donated by shops in Manitou Springs.

Follow the hashtag #ElfHuntManitou on social media for updates, clues, and a dash of festive fun. Share your discoveries and connect with fellow elf hunters!