COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at S. Nevada and Las Vegas.

According to CSPD, southbound S. Nevada is closed at Mill St., eastbound Las Vegas is closed at Tejon, and westbound Las Vegas is closed at Weber.

