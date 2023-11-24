Very cold with snow showers Friday

WEATHER ALERT: Snow showers and very cold the next 48-hours.

TODAY: Periods of light snow throughout the day with light accumulations. Very cold today with highs in the low-20s. 1" to 2" will be possible in some spots.

TONIGHT: Continued cold with snow showers overnight. Saturday morning lows will dip into the 10s and teens by sunrise. Snow in the mountains will be heavy at times overnight and travel will be difficult over the higher terrain.

EXTENDED: Saturday will feature cold temps and spotty snow showers... with highs in the mid and upper-20s. Clearing and frigid overnight with Sunday morning lows in the single digits and teens. Sunshine and cold Sunday with highs climbing back into the upper-30s. 40s and 50s return by Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds back across the region.