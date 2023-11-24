Shoppers line up ahead of Black Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of people waited outside of Bass Pro Shop off Bass Pro Drive Friday morning (Nov. 24), ahead of Black Friday kicking off the holiday season.

Even with the rise of online shopping, some still prefer to do it in person, but even then those people still fall within the minority.

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2022, a record of over 196 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday shopping.

Those numbers also showed that about 14 million more Americans decided they would rather shop online than in-store on Black Friday.

Deals at large retailers like Bass Pro, Walmart, and Target remain so today is the best chance to get the most bang for your buck in-store before you miss out.