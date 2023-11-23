WEATHER ALERT: Tracking snow and cold the next 48-hours.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon. Highs in the 40s. We'll see snow begin to ramp up in the higher terrain by this evening.

TONIGHT: Snowfall ramps up overnight... and spreads east across the plains. Very cold Friday with morning lows in the teens and low 20's. Many roads will be snow covered and slick during the early morning hours.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow and cold temperatures Friday. Total accumulations will generally be between 2" and 4" in the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. Snow showers will linger into early Saturday morning. Lows Saturday will drop into the single digits and teens... and afternoon highs will max out in the upper-20s and low-30s. We'll get gradually warmer from Sunday and through the middle of next week.