Fatal crash Wednesday evening near busy intersection in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - A fatal crash occurred Wednesday, Nov. 22 near a busy intersection just east of Colorado Springs.

A fatal crash also occurred at the same intersection on Friday, Nov. 17.

RELATED: Fatal motorcycle crash east of Colorado Springs: 1 teen dead, 1 teen in critical condition, 2 others taken to hospital

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash Wednesday was on Meridian Rd., just south of Woodmen Rd. It happened just before 6 p.m. and involved a Saturn sedan and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

CSP said they believe the 71-year-old man from Peyton who was driving the sedan was at fault. The man sustained injuries in the crash but his female passenger was killed.

State Patrol said investigators are still looking at the incident to determine what exactly happened and any charges the driver may face.

The crash on Nov. 17 happened a short distance away at the intersection of Woodmen and Meridian and involved a motorcycle and a small sedan. The 17-year-old who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene. A 14-year-old female was on the back of the motorcycle. She was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.